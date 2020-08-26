Cargo volumes transported via Azerbaijan up in 2020

By Azernews





Azerbaijan increased the volume of cargoes transported via its territory in transit mode in 2020, ADY Express LLC, a subsidiary company of Azerbaijan Railways, reported on August 26.

The cargo was transported via international transport corridors North-South and South-West at Astara Cargo Terminal.

According to the report, for first seven months of 2020 the volume of cargoes amounted to 220,358 tons or 3,799 wagons, which is more than in the same period last year.

It should be noted that the volume of the cargoes amounted to 160,537 tons or 2,406 wagons in the same period of 2019.

Moreover, it total, 275,283 tons or 5,348 wagons were transported at the Astara Cargo Terminal during the reporting period. Out of these, 132,736 tons of cargo or 2,114 wagons were transported to Astara, and 142,547 tons or 3,234 wagons, respectively, from Astara.

Likewise, the average daily cargo turnover of the Astara terminal was 1,529 tons or 30 wagons, which is by 12.3 percent more than in 2019.

The main types of cargo are wood and its products, cereals, fruits and vegetables, construction materials, etc.

It should be noted that ADY Express LLC, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, is the operator of cargo transshipment at Astara Cargo Terminal. It was established due to Azerbaijan’s increased importance as a major transit country and due to high demand of railway freight services in conformity with world standards. The company provides online services to forwarders and large cargo owners to attract and increase volume of transit cargo passing through the country.

Earlier, it was reported that ADY Express LLC transported 8,500 tons of bitumen produced at the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery of the State Oil Company to Ukraine. According to the report, 8,500 tons of bitumen were loaded on 130 tank wagons, provided by ADY Express, and shipped to Ukraine. Tanks wagons were delivered from Azerbaijan to Georgia and then by ferry from the Black Sea to Orlovshchina and Vasilkov stations in Ukraine.








