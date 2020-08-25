Currency rates for August 25

TODAY.AZ / Business

The official exchange rate of the US dollar and euro against Azerbaijani manat was set at 1.7 manat and 2.008 manat respectively for August 25.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Currencies

Aug.25, 2020

Aug.24, 2020

July 25, 2020

Aug.25, 2019

Daily difference

Monthly difference

Annual difference

1 US dollar

1 USD

1.7

1.7

1.7

1.7

0

0

0

1 euro

1 EUR

2.008

2.0052

1.9716

1.8816

0.0028

0.0364

0.1264

1 Australian dollar

1 AUD

1.2188

1.218

1.2042

1.1481

0.0008

0.0146

0.0707

1 Argentine peso

1 ARS

0.0231

0.0231

0.0237

0.0308

0

-0.0006

-0.0077

100 Belarus rubles

1 BYN

0.6619

0.6701

0.7125

0.8304

-0.0082

-0.0506

-0.1685

1 Brazil real

1 BRL

0.3029

0.3024

0.3261

0.4175

0.0005

-0.0232

-0.1146

1 UAE dirham

1 AED

0.4628

0.4628

0.4628

0.4628

0

0

0

1 South African rand

1 ZAR

0.1004

0.0993

0.1018

0.1116

0.0011

-0.0014

-0.0112

100 South Korean won

100 KRW

0.1433

0.1428

0.1414

0.1402

0.0005

0.0019

0.0031

1 Czech koruna

1 CZK

0.077

0.0769

0.0749

0.073

0.0001

0.0021

0.004

1 Chilean peso

100 CLP

0.2169

0.2141

0.2215

0.2383

0.0028

-0.0046

-0.0214

1 Chinese yuan

1 CNY

0.246

0.2457

0.2422

0.2397

0.0003

0.0038

0.0063

1 Danish krone

1 DKK

0.2698

0.2693

0.2649

0.2524

0.0005

0.0049

0.0174

1 Georgian lari

1 GEL

0.5528

0.5525

0.5527

0.5812

0.0003

0.0001

-0.0284

1 Hong Kong dollar

1 HKD

0.2193

0.2193

0.2193

0.2168

0

0

0.0025

1 Indian rupee

1 INR

0.0229

0.0227

0.0227

0.0237

0.0002

0.0002

-0.0008

1 British pound

1 GBP

2.2279

2.2251

2.1644

2.0788

0.0028

0.0635

0.1491

100 Indonesian rupiah

100 IDR

0.0116

0.0115

0.0117

0.0119

0.0001

-0.0001

-0.0003

100 Iranian rials

100 IRR

0.004

0.004

0.004

0.004

0

0

0

1 Swedish krona

1 SEK

0.1935

0.1932

0.1917

0.1756

0.0003

0.0018

0.0179

1 Swiss franc

1 CHF

1.8656

1.8633

1.8381

1.7256

0.0023

0.0275

0.14

1 Israeli shekel

1 ILS

0.4994

0.4994

0.4979

0.4833

0

0.0015

0.0161

1 Canadian dollar

1 CAD

1.2845

1.2908

1.2667

1.2759

-0.0063

0.0178

0.0086

1 Kuwaiti dinar

1 KWD

5.5592

5.5637

5.5449

5.5885

-0.0045

0.0143

-0.0293

1 Kazakh tenge

1 KZT

0.0041

0.004

0.0041

0.0044

0.0001

0

-0.0003

1 Kyrgyz som

1 KGS

0.0218

0.0219
