Prices on precious metals in Azerbaijan fluctuate

By Trend

The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on August 25 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold went down by 0.204 manat or 12 cents (0.01 percent) and amounted to 3,287.1625 manat or $1,933.62 per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.0685 manat or 4 cents (0.15 percent) and amounted to 45.1355 manat ($26.55).

The price of platinum grew by 11.7045 manat or $6.88 (0.75 percent) and amounted to 1,574.2425 manat ($926.02).

The price of palladium rose by 52.598 manat or $30.94 (1.4 percent) and amounted to 3,715.6135 manat ($2,185.65).

In monthly terms, the price of gold grew by 80.359 manat or $47.27 (2.5 percent) per ounce, silver - by 6.7299 manat or $3.96 (17.5 percent) per ounce, platinum - by 34.4165 manat or $20.24 (1.5 percent) per ounce and palladium increased by 81.668 manat or $48.04 (2.2 percent).

On an annual basis, the price of gold spiked by 745.739 manat or $438.67 (29.3 percent), silver grew by 16.2448 manat or $9.56 (56.2 percent), platinum – by 114.223 manat or $67.19 (7.8 percent) and palladium surged by 1,192.8135 manat or $701.65 (47.3 percent).

Precious markets Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Aug.25, 2020 3,287.1625 45.1355 1,574.2425 3,715.6135 Aug.24, 2020 3,287.3665 45.067 1,562.538 3,663.0155 July 25, 2020 3,206.8035 38.4056 1,539.826 3,633.9455 Aug.25, 2019 2,541.4235 28.8907 1,460.0195 2,522.8 Change in a day in man. -0.204 +0.0685 +11.7045 +52.598 % -0.01 +0.15 +0.75 +1.44 Change in a month in man. +80.359 +6.7299 +34.4165 +81.668 % +2.5 +17.5 +2.2 +2.2 Change in a year in man. +745.739 +16.2448 +114.223 +1,192.8135 % +29.3 +56.2 +7.8 +47.3



Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Aug.25)