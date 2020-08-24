Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover hits $15bn in Jan-July

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The volume of Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $15 billion in the period between January and July 2020, according to the monthly report of State Customs Committee.

The total volume of foreign trade turnover in 2020 decreased by 27.4 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

During the reporting period, export amounted to $9.1 billion, which is 61.46 percent of the total volume of foreign trade.

Exports volume amounted to $1.2 billion for European countries, $1.5 billion for CIS countries, and $3.1 billion for other countries.

Top five countries in terms of export during the reporting period were Italy with $1.8 billion, Turkey with $351 million, Israel with $254 million, Greece with $188 million, and India with $170 million.

Moreover, imports amounted to $5.9 billion, which is 38.54 percent from the total volume of foreign trade. The share of imports in the total turnover decreased by 1.5 percentage points, to 39.25 percent of the total volume.

Imports volume for European countries amounted to $4.5 billion, for CIS countries amounted to $809 million, and for other countries for $3.7 billion.

The top five countries in terms of imports were Russia with $434 million, Turkey with $390 million, China with $354 million, U.S. with $282 million and Germany $138 million.

The balance of foreign trade turnover fell by $604 million year-on-year, but nevertheless remained positive, amounting to $ 3.2 billion.