Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (Aug.14 - Aug. 21)

Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan edged up by 7.684 manat or 0.2 percent.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,340.3181 manat, which is 0.15 percent more compared to the week before.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
Aug.10
3,450.286
Aug.10
3,303.882
Aug.11
3,431.833
Aug.11
3,385.5755
Aug.12
3,200.344
Aug.12
3,389.7575
Aug.13
3,273.308
Aug.13
3,310.8095
Aug.14
3,321.443
Aug.14
3,311.566
Average weekly
3,335.443
Price
3,340.3181
Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan grew by 1.688 manat or 3.8 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 46.3988 manat, which is 1.7 percent more compared to the week before.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
Aug.10
47.7173
August 17
44.9055
Aug.11
49.1385
August 18
47.2866
Aug.12
41.0134
August 19
47.0467
Aug.13
43.8575
August 20
46.161
Aug.14
46.4636
August 21
46.5943
Average weekly
45.6381
Price
46.3988
Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan decreased by 48.2375 manat or 3 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,610.4321 manat, which is 1.1 percent less compared to the week before.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
Aug.10
1,659.931
August 17
1,621.5875
Aug.11
1,671.627
August 18
1,637.4485
Aug.12
1,585.964
August 19
1,621.0945
Aug.13
1,595.28
August 20
1,598.68
Aug.14
1,627.954
August 21
1,573.35
Average weekly
1,628.151
Price
1,610.4321
Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan rose by 19.9155 manat or 0.5 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,699.455 manat, which is 0.4 percent less compared to the week before.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
Aug.10
3,702.311
August 17
3,682.9565
Aug.11
3,811.111
August 18
3,713.939
Aug.12
3,662.803
August 19
3,699.3615
Aug.13
3,687.7845
August 20
3,698.146
Aug.14
3,671.184
August 21
3,702.872
Average weekly
3,716.0024
Price
3,699.455
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Aug.22)