Payment of unemployment benefits for August kicks off

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has stated the payment of lump-sum payment for unemployed people for August, local media reported with reference to press secretary of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection Fazil Talibov on August 21.

The lump-sum payment in the amount of AZN 190 ($111.7) will be provided for unemployed people in 13 cities and regions, where a special quarantine regime is imposed over COVID-19.

Talibov stated that the process of transfers of payments will be completed tomorrow.

Azerbaijan started paying lump-sum payments in April to unemployed and low-income people with informal employment who lost their jobs during the special quarantine regime due to the quarantined regime introduced in the country over COVID-19.

The lump-sum payments cover 278,000 unemployed and low-income people registered in Baku, Jalilabad, Ganja, Masalli, Mingachevir, Sumgayit, Yevlakh and Absheron, Barda, Goranboy, Goygol, Khachmaz and Salyan regions where the quarantine regime is imposed.

The payments are part of measures of social support to be implemented during the coronavirus pandemic in line with the presidential instructions.

Moreover, some AZN 53 million ($31.1m) have been allocated for this purpose.

Additionally, some 600,000 Azerbaijani citizens received benefits in the amount of AZN 190 ($111.7) over COVID-19 in the period between April and May.

Earlier, Azerbaijan's Labor and Social Protection Minister Sahil Babayev said that the government spending on social projects and employment support measures have reached record indicators in 2020. Thus, the targeted social assistance in the country was expanded in 2020 to cover 350,000 members of 84,000 families.