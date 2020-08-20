Prices of precious metals fall in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan dropped on August 20 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 78.948 manat ($46.44) or 2.3 percent and amounted to 3,310.8095 manat ($1,947) per ounce.

The price of silver went down by 0.8857 manat (52 cents) or 1.9 percent per ounce and amounted to 46.161 manat.($27.1)

The price of platinum dropped by 22.4145 manat ($13.1) or 1.4 percent and amounted to 1,598.68 manat ($940.4) per ounce.

The price of palladium declined by 1.2155 manat (7 cents) or 0.4 percent and amounted to 3,698.146 manat ($2,175) per ounce.

In monthly terms, the price of gold increased by 235.399 manat ($138.4) or 7.7 percent, ounce of silver grew by 13.3187 manat ($7.8) or 40.6 percent, platinum rose by 169.0735 manat ($99.4) or 11.8 percent per ounce, and palladium surged by 261.278 manat ($153.7) or 7.6 percent.

On annualized basis, the price of gold rose by 768.8845 manat ($452.2) or 30.2 percent, silver - by 17.4196 manat ($10.2) or 60.6 percent, platinum – by 149.9825 manat ($88.2) or 10.4 percent and palladium - by 1,186.396 manat ($697.8) or 47.2 percent.

Date Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) August 20, 2020 3,310.8095 46.161 1,598.68 3,698.146 August 19, 2020 3,389.7575 47.0467 1,621.0945 3,699.3615 July 20, 2020 3,075.4105 32.8423 1,429.6065 3,436.873 August 20, 2019 2,541.925 28.7414 1,448.6975 2,511.75 Daily difference in manat -78.948 -0.8857 -22.4145 -1.2155 in percent -2.33 -1.88 -1.38 -0.03 Monthly difference in manat 235.399 13.3187 169.0735 261.273 in percent 7.7 40.6 11.8 7.6 Annual difference in manat 768.8845 17.4196 149.9825 1,186.396 in percent 30.2 60.6 10.4 47.2

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Aug. 20)



