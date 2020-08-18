Azerbaijan's agriculture production up by 2 pct in 2020

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The volume of Azerbaijan’s agriculture production increased by 2 percent in January- July 2020, compared to the same period last year, local media reported with reference to the State Statistics Committee.

According to the statement, the volume of agriculture production in Azerbaijan during the reporting period amounted to AZN 4.9 billion.

During the reporting period, the volume of production in livestock production amounted to AZN 2.4 billion, with a growth by 3.2 percent. At the same time, the volume of production in crop production amounted to AZN 2.4 billion, with a growth by 0.7 percent.

Moreover, the country produced 298,400 tons of meat, with a growth by 3.1 percent, 1.2 million tons of milk, with a growth by 1.9 percent, 1.1 million eggs, with a growth by 7 percent, 15,000 tons of wool, with a growth by 0.5 percent and 446,600 tons of silkworm cocoons, with a decrease by 30.6 percent.

As of August 1, the country harvested 2.8 million tons of cereals, 1.7 million tons of vegetables, 611.700 tons of potatoes, 363.2000 tons of melon crops, 263.500 tons of fruits and berries, 7.500 tons of grapes, 2.500 tons of tobacco, 603 tons of green tea, 2.500 tons of sunflower, 15.300 tons of sugar beet.

Earlier it was reported that the volume of Azerbaijan’s trade operations amounted to $15.3 billion in the period between January and July.

Some $5.9 billion of trade operations fell on imports and $9.1 billion on exports.

Moreover, production of passenger cars amounted to 1,074 units in Azerbaijan in January-July 2020.

Thus, the production of cars decreased by 17.6 percent, compared to the same period of 2019. The decline is due to the fact that since April, due to COVID-19 restrictions, production was halted and resumed only in June.

Likewise, 105 tractors were produced in Azerbaijan in January-July, with a decline by 86.7 percent as compared to the same period of 2019. As the production of tractors, which was suspended in May, has not been resumed.

Foreign trade turnover decreased by 30.3 percent in actual prices and by 20.5 percent in real terms, compared to the same period last year. In addition, imports decreased by 42.8 percent, while export by 4.6 percent.

During the reporting period, legal entities and individual entrepreneurs carried out trade operations with partners in 167 countries. Goods were exported to 100 countries and imported from 155 countries.

Among the European countries, Italy topped the list for importing Azerbaijani goods, while among the CIS countries, Russia accounted for the largest volume of export.