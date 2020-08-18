Iran transports cargo worth $1.5bn via Azerbaijan in 2020

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's southern neighbour Iran has carried out export operations worth $1.5 billion with Russia, via Azerbaijan’s territory in 2020, local media reported with the reference to the Head of the State Customs Administration of Iran Mehdi Mirashrafi.

According to the statement, for the same period last year, the value of exports amounted to $4.3 million.

The reason for this increase is the construction and commissioning of the railway between Iran and Azerbaijan. Thus, after the launch of Astara (Iran)- Astara (Azerbaijan) line, the Iranian provinces of Gilan, Gulustan, Mazandaran, Ardabil and Eastern Azerbaijan were able to export more products to Russia.

Presently, cargoes from the northern provinces of Iran are delivered by truck to Astara, where they are loaded in the wagons and sent to Russia through Azerbaijan.

The Astara (Iran) - Astara (Azerbaijan) railway is an extension of the Qazvin-Resht railway, which is a key segment of the international North-South transport corridor.

Earlier on July 10, Iran inaugurated its Chabahar-Zahedan railway line to transport cargo to Europe through Azerbaijan via Qazvin- Rasht-Astara (Iran)-Astara (Azerbaijan) railway. The construction of this railway has geographical advantage, as port of Chabahar and the national railway system are located there. The Gulf countries will use the port of Badar Abbas and South-East Asian countries will use port of Chabahar to trade with Europe through the international North- South transport corridor.

The railway connecting the Azerbaijani and Iranian cities of Astara has already been put into operation as Azerbaijan’s infrastructure is ready to receive and send large volumes of cargo. In addition, Azerbaijan has completed the construction of the Baku- Astara highway, as well as the Alat international sea trade port, leading to cargo transshipment increase.

Presently, the Qazvin- Rasht section of the Qazvin- Rasht- Astara railway is in operation. Work is underway on the section of the Rasht-Astara railway.

After its completion, Chabahar- Zahedan road along with Rasht-Astara railway will secure Azerbaijan’s position as an international transport hub. As well as, the export potential of Iran's southern provinces will increase, and all exported goods will be transported to Russia through Azerbaijan.