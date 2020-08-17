By Trend





Azerbaijan, Croatia have increasing interest in starting charter flights, Croatian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Branko Zebic told Trend.

“Unfortunately, the applications for the issuance of Croatian visas for touristic purposes has been temporarily suspended due to still ongoing situation caused by COVID-19. Because of the unpredictability of the further impact of coronavirus globally and the uncertainty of finding a vaccine, for which we are hoping it will be in the very near future, it is difficult to predict how the exchange in tourism sector will develop,” he said.

Earlier in 2016, Croatia simplified the rules of entry to the country for Azerbaijan's citizens.

According to those new rules, the Azerbaijani citizens with double or a multiple entry Schengen visa with a permission to enter any other EU country, got the right to enter Croatia without visiting the country of which the Schengen visa was obtained.

Azerbaijani citizens, obtaining Schengen visa, for example, in the embassies of Lithuania, Latvia and France, got the right to directly visit Croatia without the need to enter the country that issued the visa, as it was earlier.