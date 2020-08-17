Azercosmos seals cooperation agreement with African iSAT

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s and South Caucasus’ only satellite operator Azercosmos OJSC has signed a cooperation agreement with iSAT Africa company.

Under the cooperation agreement, iSAT Africa will meet the growing demand for telecommunications in various parts of Africa with resources from the Azerscpace-2 satellite.

Thus, using the capabilities of the Azerspace-2 satellite, iSAT Africa will provide data transmission services for 90 percent of the African region as well as various ground-based satellite solutions.

Azercosmos’ Commercial Director Mark Guthrie noted that this cooperation will allow to use the capabilities of Azerspace-2 satellite in the most remote geographic locations in the African region.

iSAT Africa’s Business Development Director Stanley Ayittah stated that this partnership status guarantees successful implementation of the company’s integrated satellite service project during the current pandemic, giving the ability to provide flexible and efficient services to customers from all over the African region.

It should be noted that iSAT Africa provides corporate broadcasting, video and data services in Africa and the Middle East.

Earlier Azercosmos OJSC signed a cooperation agreement with Prime African Media Systems company that works in telecommunications and provides satellite solutions and teleport services. Under the cooperation agreement, Prime African Media Systems will broadcast ATN in the West African region, using the bandwidth of the Azerspace-2 satellite, and in the African region, especially in populated areas without a cable network.

Formerly, Azercosmos OJSC signed a cooperation agreement with Space Engineering, a provider of telecommunications and Internet services in the African region. As part of this partnership, Mwangaza TV and radio channels will be broadcast via Azerspace-1 satellite by means of Space Engineering provider.

Azercosmos OJSC also signed a cooperation agreement with TheAngle, a company providing satellite network service in the United Arab Emirates. According to the agreement, the parties will jointly provide reliable communication services in the regions of the Middle East and Europe.

Azercosmos reported that it ended 2019 with a net profit of $2.13 million. In addition, the company exported services (satellite telecommunications and optical satellite services) worth $19.1 million to 26 countries in the period between January and May in 2020.

According 2019 results, Azercosmos ranks first among state and non-state exporters in terms of exports in the service sector.

Established in 2010, Azercosmos OJSC is the first and only satellite operator in the South Caucasus, which provides high-quality satellite services for telecommunications and geographic intelligence.