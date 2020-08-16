Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market (Aug. 10-14)

By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate August 3 - August 10 1.7 August 4 1.7 August 11 1.7 August 5 1.7 August 12 1.7 August 6 1.7 August 13 1.7 August 7 1.7 August 14 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0015 manat (0.1percent).

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0016 manat (down 0.4 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate August 3 - August 10 2.0046 August 4 2.0018 August 11 1.9979 August 5 2.0088 August 12 1.9915 August 6 2.0195 August 13 2.0061 August 7 2.012 August 14 2.0083 Average weekly 2.0105 Average weekly 2.0016

The official rate of the manat against the ruble grew by 0.0001 manat (0.4 percent).

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0231 manat (down by 0.7 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate August 3 - August 10 0.0232 August 4 0.0233 August 11 0.0231 August 5 0.0232 August 12 0.0231 August 6 0.0233 August 13 0.0231 August 7 0.0232 August 14 0.0232 Average weekly 0.0233 Average weekly 0.0231

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira rose by 0.009 manat.

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2328 manat (decline by 0.3 percent).