Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market (Aug. 10-14)

15 August 2020 [15:00] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

August 3

-

August 10

1.7

August 4

1.7

August 11

1.7

August 5

1.7

August 12

1.7

August 6

1.7

August 13

1.7

August 7

1.7

August 14

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0015 manat (0.1percent).

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0016 manat (down 0.4 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

August 3

-

August 10

2.0046

August 4

2.0018

August 11

1.9979

August 5

2.0088

August 12

1.9915

August 6

2.0195

August 13

2.0061

August 7

2.012

August 14

2.0083

Average weekly

2.0105

Average weekly

2.0016

The official rate of the manat against the ruble grew by 0.0001 manat (0.4 percent).

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0231 manat (down by 0.7 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

August 3

-

August 10

0.0232

August 4

0.0233

August 11

0.0231

August 5

0.0232

August 12

0.0231

August 6

0.0233

August 13

0.0231

August 7

0.0232

August 14

0.0232

Average weekly

0.0233

Average weekly

0.0231

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira rose by 0.009 manat.

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2328 manat (decline by 0.3 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

August 3

-

August 10

0.2329

August 4

0.2438

August 11

0.2326

August 5

0.2456

August 12

0.2352

August 6

0.2409

August 13

0.232

August 7

0.234

August 14

0.2315

Average weekly

0.2411

Average weekly

0.2328
