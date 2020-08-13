Azerbaijan boosts electricity production in first half of 2020

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The volume of Azerbaijan’s electricity production increased by 96 million kWh year-on-year in January-July 2020, amounting to 15.3 billion kWh, the Energy Ministry reported on August 13.

During the reporting period, electricity production at thermal power plants increased by 381.5 million kWh to 14.3 billion kWh.

Likewise, wind power plants produced 63.03 million kWh of electricity, solar power plants 28 million kWh, and a solid waste incineration plant 122.5 million kWh.

However, electricity production at hydroelectric power plants decreased by 277.4 million kWh to 774.5 million kWh, and at other sources decreased by 8.1 million kWh to 213.5 million kWh, compared to the same period last year.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan ranks second in the world in terms of the accessibility of electricity, according to report of Davos World Economic Forum.

Electricity production in the first half of 2020 amounted to 13.7 billion kWh at JSC "Azerenergy" (including 13 billion kWh at thermal power plants, and 640.1 million kWh at hydroelectric power plants), 243.6 million kWh at the State Energy Service of Nakhchivan Autonomous Region (including 98.6 million kWh at thermal power plants, 120.9 million kWh at hydroelectric power plants, and 24.1 million kWh at solar power plants), as well as 1.3 billion kWh at independent power plants.

Moreover, during this period, export of electricity amounted to 731.8 million kWh, with a decrease by 43.3 million kWh, and import reached 87.4 million kWh, with a decrease by 6.4 million kWh, compared to the same period in 2019.

Additionally, the country’s electricity production in July amounted to 2.3 billion kWh, exports amounted to 110.7 million kWh and imports amounted to 15.9 million kWh.

Thus, in July electricity production in the country increased by 26.2 million kWh, exports by 9 million kWh and imports by 2.6 million kWh.



