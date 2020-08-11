Azerbaijan to develop national employment map

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan is developing a national employment map on data collected from electronic information systems, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population reported on August 10.

The database will collect information on the main indicators of employment across the entire administrative and territorial division of the country, labor resources, employed population, hired workers, individual entrepreneurs, owners of land plots, their section distribution, the unemployed, as well as on the status of implementation of territorial employment programs, etc.

Moreover, the map for each city and region will be presented to the public in electronic form.

Thus, the country's employment map will show the dynamics of the steps taken in the social and economic sphere, as well as improve the work on development and implementation of employment programs.