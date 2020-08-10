Water supply, sewerage projects underway in Gazakh region

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The drinking water supply and sewage system of western Gazakh region is being reconstructed in line with the state program approved by President Ilham Aliyev, Azersu reported.

The reconstruction of drinking water supply and sewerage systems in region started in 2019 as part of the project co-financed by the Government of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Development Bank Taking and taking into account the population growth, settlement expansion, disrepair of water supply system in region and inability of infrastructure to meet current and future needs of the population.

The project aims to improve access to water and sanitation services for 26,000 people in the region. In addition, the project envisages supply of drinking water to Agkoynak, Garapapag, Huseynbeyli and Dag Qasaman villages of Gazakh and Agstafa regions in the future. Overall, 45,000 residents will benefit from the project.

Seven of the 12 sub-artesian wells to be drilled in Agstafa region, will provide Gazakh region and surrounding villages with sustainable drinking water. A 4-kilometre section of a 9-kilometre main water pipeline has been laid from the spring to Gazakh.

More than 60 percent of the construction of a 10,000 cubic meter reservoir to provide the region with drinking water has already been completed. Of the 106 kilometer water distribution network that will be built in Gazakh, 80 km is already ready.

In total, the new network will install counters for 5870 addresses.

Moreover, the city's sewerage infrastructure is being reconstructed. 70 percent of works on construction of 82 km of the sewerage network and 4.4 km of sewerage collector in the region have been carried out.

The construction of drinking water supply and sewerage networks is planned to be completed by the end of 2020. A treatment plant with a capacity of 10,000 cubic meters per day is under construction to treat and neutralize the region's wastewater.

In order to improve the working conditions of employees and the quality of services provided to consumers, the construction of a modern office building for the Gazakh Sukhanal region has been completed.







