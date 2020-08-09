Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market (Aug. 3-7)

|
By Trend:
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
July 27
1.7
Aug.3
1.7
July 28
1.7
Aug.4
1.7
July 29
1.7
Aug.5
1.7
July 30
1.7
Aug.6
1.7
July 31
-
Aug.7
-
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0102 manat (0.5 percent).
The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0105 manat (down 1.9 percent).
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
July 27
1.9898
Aug.3
-
July 28
1.9945
Aug.4
2.0018
July 29
1.9939
Aug.5
2.0088
July 30
2.0003
Aug.6
2.0195
July 31
-
Aug.7
2.012
Average weekly
1.9946
Average weekly
2.0105
The official rate of the manat against the ruble grew by 0.0001 manat (0.4 percent).
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0233 manat (up less than 1.5 percent).
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
July 27
0.0237
Aug.3
-
July 28
0.0238
Aug.4
0.0233
July 29
0.0234
Aug.5
0.0232
July 30
0.0234
Aug.6
0.0233
July 31
-
Aug.7
0.0232
Average weekly
0.0236
Average weekly
0.0233
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira rose by 0.001 manat.
The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2411 manat (decline by less than 0.2 percent).
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
July 27
0.2483
Aug.3
-
July 28
0.2471
Aug.4
0.2438
July 29
0.2451
Aug.5
0.2456
July 30
0.2438
Aug.6
0.2409
July 31
-
Aug.7
0.234
Average weekly
0.2461
Average weekly
0.2411