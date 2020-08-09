TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market (Aug. 3-7)

09 August 2020

By Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

July 27

1.7

Aug.3

1.7

July 28

1.7

Aug.4

1.7

July 29

1.7

Aug.5

1.7

July 30

1.7

Aug.6

1.7

July 31

-

Aug.7

-

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0102 manat (0.5 percent).

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0105 manat (down 1.9 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

July 27

1.9898

Aug.3

-

July 28

1.9945

Aug.4

2.0018

July 29

1.9939

Aug.5

2.0088

July 30

2.0003

Aug.6

2.0195

July 31

-

Aug.7

2.012

Average weekly

1.9946

Average weekly

2.0105

The official rate of the manat against the ruble grew by 0.0001 manat (0.4 percent).

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0233 manat (up less than 1.5 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

July 27

0.0237

Aug.3

-

July 28

0.0238

Aug.4

0.0233

July 29

0.0234

Aug.5

0.0232

July 30

0.0234

Aug.6

0.0233

July 31

-

Aug.7

0.0232

Average weekly

0.0236

Average weekly

0.0233

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira rose by 0.001 manat.

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2411 manat (decline by less than 0.2 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

July 27

0.2483

Aug.3

-

July 28

0.2471

Aug.4

0.2438

July 29

0.2451

Aug.5

0.2456

July 30

0.2438

Aug.6

0.2409

July 31

-

Aug.7

0.234

Average weekly

0.2461

Average weekly

0.2411

