Agriculture Ministry, Food and Agriculture Organization launch new project

The Ministry of Agriculture and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) have launched a new project on agriculture, the ministry reported on August 6.

The project will help create value chains for six selected food products and organize market access for them, the project manager Yusif Akhundov said while addressing the meeting on the project “Development of Sustainable and Inclusive Agri-Food Systems in North- West Region of Azerbaijan”.

Akhundov added that contacts with a number of public and private organizations will be established to find a market for products.

Deputy Representative of FAO in Azerbaijan Bariz Mehdiyev stated that the project will increase the productivity of small and medium enterprises engaged in food and agricultural production in Zagatala, Gakh and Balakan regions and facilitate market access.

Moreover, Program Manager at the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Rainer Freund emphasized that Azerbaijan has incredibly rich agro-ecological regions, different types of climate and agricultural products. He stated that the tradition of producing local food from these products continues, and this is used as an advantage, a means of increasing market access for local products and strengthening the competitive environment.

In turn, Director of the Center for Agricultural Research Firdovsi Fikretzade spoke about the impact of the new project on the welfare of farmers in the affected areas, adding that the project will allow to create a value chain system.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, European Union, World Bank, Ministry of Agriculture, a number of international projects, non-governmental organizations, farmers' associations and private organizations.

The project "Development of Sustainable and Inclusive Agri-Food Systems in the North-West Region of Azerbaijan" is implemented with the financial support of the European Union and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.