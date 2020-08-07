Export of vegetables from Georgia to Azerbaijan up

By Trend





Vegetables worth $6,100 were exported from Georgia to Azerbaijan in May 2020, which is $3,800 more than in the previous month, Trend reports referring to National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

Since beginning of 2020, Georgia exported to Azerbaijan vegetables in the amount of $177,900.

In March, these products were carried out by air, while during other months the goods were transferred by road.

From January through May 2020, the highest rate of export of these products from Georgia to Azerbaijan amounting to $62,500 was observed in March.

As for the import of vegetables from Azerbaijan to Georgia, in January, it amounted to $144,700, in March - $22,100, in April - $194,000, and in May - $762,300.

Azerbaijan did not export any vegetables to Georgia in February 2020.

From January through May 2020, trade turnover between Georgia and Azerbaijan amounted to $409.1 million.