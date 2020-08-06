Trans-Anatolian Pipeline reaches record high gas supply in July

By AzerNews

By Ayya Lmahamad

The Trans-Anatolian Pipeline, that transports Azerbaijani gas to Europe via Turkey, reached its maximum daily supply in July, Trend reported with the reference to Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez on August 6.

About 6.2 billion cubic meters of gas have been delivered to Turkey since the beginning of gas supplies TANAP on June 30, 2018.

Initially, daily gas inflow via the pipeline was 4.7 million cubic meters. The volume increased gradually, reaching 11.3 million cubic meters in July 2019 and record 17 million cubic meters in July 2020.

Earlier, it was reported that Azerbaijan ranked first among the largest gas importers to Turkey in May, with 881 million cubic meters of natural gas.

Moreover, Azerbaijan supplied 63.2 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey during the period of 2009-2019.

Azerbaijan supplies gas to Turkey only from Shah Deniz field. The supplies have been made since July 2007.

Turkey imports Azerbaijani gas through the South Caucasus Gas Pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum) and TANAP. The average daily gas output of the South Caucasus Gas Pipeline was 33.6 million cubic meters in the first quarter of 2020.

The first gas supplies to Turkey via TANAP started on 30 June 2018 as planned. In January-July 2020, 1.9 billion cubic meters of natural gas were transported to Turkey via TANAP.

TANAP aims to bring natural gas produced from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz-2 gas field, and other areas of the Caspian Sea, primarily to Turkey, but also on to Europe. The TANAP Project, along with the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) and the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) forms the Southern Gas Corridor.