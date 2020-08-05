Gold price spikes in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The price of gold grew in Azerbaijan on August 5 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold spiked by 82.3905 manat or $48.46 (2.45 percent) and amounted to 3,439.874 manat ($2,023.46) per ounce.

The price of silver rose by 2.7231 manat or $1.6 (1.1 percent) and amounted to 44.182 manat ($25.99) per ounce.

The price of platinum grew by 24.055 manat or $14.15 (1.53 percent) and amounted to 1,597.15 manat ($939.5) per ounce.

The price of palladium went up by 60.86 manat or $35.8 (1.7 percent) and amounted to 3,616.835 manat ($2,127.55).

In monthly terms, the price of gold surged by 423.1555 manat or $200.45 (14 percent) per ounce, silver increased by 13.5571 manat or $7.97 (44.3 percent) per ounce, platinum rose by 212.2705 manat or $124.86 (13.6 percent) per ounce, and palladium soared by 368.985 manat or $217.05 (11.4 percent).

Precious markets Aug.5, 2020 Aug.4, 2020 July 5, 2020 Change in a day Change in a day, % Change in a month Change in a month, % Gold XAU 3,439.874 3,357.483 3,016.718 +82.3905 +2.45 +423.1555 +14 Silver XAG 44.182 41.4589 30.6249 +2.7231 +6.6 +13.5571 +44.3 Platinum XPT 1,597.15 1,573.095 1,384.88 +24.055 +1.53 +212.2705 +15.3 Palladium XPD 3,616.835 3,555.975 3,247.85 +60.86 +1.7 +368.985 +11.4



Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Aug.5)



