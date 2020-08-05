Azercosmos joins International Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azercosmos OJSC, Azerbaijan's and South Caucasus region's only sattelite provider, has joined the International Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing, the company’s press service reported.

By becoming a member of the society, Azercosmos is able to establish active and mutually beneficial cooperation with the world's leading research centers in the field of remote sensing, including geographic information systems.

Moreover, membership in the society will provide an opportunity to promote the widespread use of Azersky optical satellite images in scientific research around the world, more closely study the trends and prospects for development in this area.

It should be noted that the International Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing was founded in 1910 and is a non-governmental organization devoted to the development of international cooperation for the advancement of photogrammetry and remote sensing and their applications.

The Society unites and strengthens cooperation between about 200 member organizations, associations, companies, scientific and educational centers working in the field of photogrammetry, remote sensing and spatial data.

On July 28, Azercosmos signed a cooperate agreement with Prime African Media Systems company. Under the cooperation agreement, Prime African Media Systems will broadcast ATN in the West African region, using the bandwidth of the Azerspace-2 satellite, and in the African region, especially in populated areas without a cable network.

Earlier, Azercosmos OJSC signed a cooperation agreement with Space Engineering, a provider of telecommunications and Internet services in the African region. As part of this partnership, Mwangaza TV and radio channels will be broadcast via Azerspace-1 satellite by means of Space Engineering provider.

Formerly, Azercosmos OJSC signed a cooperation agreement with TheAngle, a company providing satellite network service in the United Arab Emirates. According to the agreement, the parties will jointly provide reliable communication services in the regions of the Middle East and Europe.

Azercosmos reported that it ended 2019 with a net profit of $2.13 million. In addition, the company exported services (satellite telecommunications and optical satellite services) worth $19.1 million to 26 countries in the period between January and May in 2020.

According 2019 results, Azercosmos ranks first among state and non-state exporters in terms of exports in the service sector.

Established in 2010, Azercosmos OJSC is the first and only satellite operator in the South Caucasus, which provides high-quality satellite services for telecommunications and geographic intelligence.

It should be noted that today Azersky satellite is able to directly and unconditionally shoot high resolution satellite images from anywhere in the world. Organizations from Central Asia and Eastern Europe, including Azerbaijan, use Azersky satellite images in agriculture, environment and ecology, cadastre and mapping, emergency situations and oil pollution at sea and on land. It also provides analysis of satellite images, orthophotos in various formats, image modification and other complementary services. At the same time, Azersky supports the socio-economic and technological development of the country, especially in the regions, within the framework of the State program for the development of remote sensing services for 2019-2022.