Azerbaijani greenhouses, cooling rooms to be registered online

By Trend

Greenhouses, cooling rooms and grain elevators in Azerbaijan will be registered in the country's electronic agriculture information system (EKTIS), Trend reports on August 3.

Corresponding amendments were made to the "Regulations on the Electronic Agriculture Information System". Data concerning grain elevators and cooling rooms used to store products harvested by farmers will be systematically entered into the EKTIS system in a certain form.

From Jan. 1 of this year, new rules for subsidizing agricultural production came in force in Azerbaijan, according to which agricultural subsidies to farmers will be issued through the EKTIS system.

The new support mechanism applied in the field of agriculture, serves to increase accountability and transparency, ensure the efficient use of budgetary funds and simplify interaction with farmers.