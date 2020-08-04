Azerbaijani oil prices (July 27-31)
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the
Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $44.28 per barrel last
week (from July 27 through July 31), which is 46 cents or 1 percent less
compared to the previous price, Trend reports.Last
week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $45.11 per barrel,
while the minimum - $43.55.The
average price of Brent Dated reference grade oil amounted to $43.06 per barrel
last week, which is 62 cents or 1.4 percent less compared to the previous
indicator.The
maximum price for Brent Dated oil amounted to $43.89 per barrel, while the
minimum - $42.1.Last
week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of
Novorossiysk amounted to $42.24 per barrel, which is 94 cents or 2.2 percent
less compared to the previous week.The
maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $43.06 per barrel, while the minimum -
$41.47.Azerbaijan
sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering
it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.Last
week, the average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $43.66 per barrel,
which is 47 cents or 1.1 percent less compared to the previous price.The
maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $44.5 per barrel, while the
minimum - $42.93.
Oil grade/date
July 27, 2020
July 28, 2020
July 29, 2020
July 30, 2020
July 31, 2020
Average price
Azeri LT CIF
$43.55
$44.5
$45.11
$43.89
$44.36
$44.28
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
$42.93
$43.88
$44.5
$43.3
$43.7
$43.66
Urals (EX NOVO)
$41.47
$42.44
$43.06
$41.99
$42.25
$42.24
Brent Dated
$42.1
$43.12
$43.74
$42.46
$43.89
$43.06
