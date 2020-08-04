Azerbaijani oil prices (July 27-31)

By





The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $44.28 per barrel last week (from July 27 through July 31), which is 46 cents or 1 percent less compared to the previous price,

reports.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $45.11 per barrel, while the minimum - $43.55.

The average price of Brent Dated reference grade oil amounted to $43.06 per barrel last week, which is 62 cents or 1.4 percent less compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Brent Dated oil amounted to $43.89 per barrel, while the minimum - $42.1.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $42.24 per barrel, which is 94 cents or 2.2 percent less compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $43.06 per barrel, while the minimum - $41.47.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $43.66 per barrel, which is 47 cents or 1.1 percent less compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $44.5 per barrel, while the minimum - $42.93.