Azerbaijani oil prices (July 27-31)

03 August 2020 [12:45]
By Trend

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $44.28 per barrel last week (from July 27 through July 31), which is 46 cents or 1 percent less compared to the previous price, Trend reports.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $45.11 per barrel, while the minimum - $43.55.
The average price of Brent Dated reference grade oil amounted to $43.06 per barrel last week, which is 62 cents or 1.4 percent less compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Brent Dated oil amounted to $43.89 per barrel, while the minimum - $42.1.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $42.24 per barrel, which is 94 cents or 2.2 percent less compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $43.06 per barrel, while the minimum - $41.47.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $43.66 per barrel, which is 47 cents or 1.1 percent less compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $44.5 per barrel, while the minimum - $42.93.

Oil grade/date

July 27, 2020

July 28, 2020

July 29, 2020

July 30, 2020

July 31, 2020

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$43.55

$44.5

$45.11

$43.89

$44.36

$44.28

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$42.93

$43.88

$44.5

$43.3

$43.7

$43.66

Urals (EX NOVO)

$41.47

$42.44

$43.06

$41.99

$42.25

$42.24

Brent Dated

$42.1

$43.12

$43.74

$42.46

$43.89

$43.06

