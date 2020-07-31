TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (July 24-31)

31 July 2020
By Trend

Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 50.567 manat or 4.2 percent.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,311.806 manat, which is 5.4 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

July 20

3,075.4105

July 27

3,285.199

July 21

3,090.3025

July 28

3,307.078

July 22

3,156.424

July 29

3,319.182

July 23

3,177.1555

July 30

3,335.766

July 24

3,206.8035

July 31

-

Average weekly

3,141.219

Price

3,311.806

Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 0.0051 manat or 0.01 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 41.3315 manat, which is 13.4 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

July 20

32.8423

July 27

41.0151

July 21

34.386

July 28

42.0879

July 22

37.9967

July 29

41.2131

July 23

38.5636

July 30

41.01

July 24

38.4056

July 31

-

Average weekly

36.4388

Price

41.3315

Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan declined 23.094 manat or 1.5 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,590.546 manat, which is 6.6 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

July 20

1,429.6065

July 27

1,601.,196

July 21

1,436.2195

July 28

1,590.835

July 22

1,494.8695

July 29

1,592.05

July 23

1,558.7045

July 30

1,578.102

July 24

1,539.826

July 31

-

Average weekly

1,491.845

Price

1,590.546

Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan dropped by 180.846 manat or 4.7 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,794.8824 manat, which is 6.3 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

July 20

3,436.873

July 27

3,816.687

July 21

3,488.706

July 28

3,864.6695

July 22

3,644.936

July 29

3,862.332

July 23

3,645.429

July 30

3,635.841

July 24

3,633.9455

July 31

-

Average weekly

3,569.9779

Price

3,794.8824

