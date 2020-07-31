Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (July 24-31)

|
Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 50.567 manat or 4.2 percent.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,311.806 manat, which is 5.4 percent more compared to the week before.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
July 20
3,075.4105
July 27
3,285.199
July 21
3,090.3025
July 28
3,307.078
July 22
3,156.424
July 29
3,319.182
July 23
3,177.1555
July 30
3,335.766
July 24
3,206.8035
July 31
-
Average weekly
3,141.219
Price
3,311.806
Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 0.0051 manat or 0.01 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 41.3315 manat, which is 13.4 percent more compared to the week before.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
July 20
32.8423
July 27
41.0151
July 21
34.386
July 28
42.0879
July 22
37.9967
July 29
41.2131
July 23
38.5636
July 30
41.01
July 24
38.4056
July 31
-
Average weekly
36.4388
Price
41.3315
Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan declined 23.094 manat or 1.5 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,590.546 manat, which is 6.6 percent more compared to the week before.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
July 20
1,429.6065
July 27
1,601.,196
July 21
1,436.2195
July 28
1,590.835
July 22
1,494.8695
July 29
1,592.05
July 23
1,558.7045
July 30
1,578.102
July 24
1,539.826
July 31
-
Average weekly
1,491.845
Price
1,590.546
Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan dropped by 180.846 manat or 4.7 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,794.8824 manat, which is 6.3 percent more compared to the week before.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
July 20
3,436.873
July 27
3,816.687
July 21
3,488.706
July 28
3,864.6695
July 22
3,644.936
July 29
3,862.332
July 23
3,645.429
July 30
3,635.841
July 24
3,633.9455
July 31
-
Average weekly
3,569.9779
Price
3,794.8824
----