Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market (July 24-31)

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
July 20
1.7
July 27
1.7
July 21
1.7
July 28
1.7
July 22
1.7
July 29
1.7
July 23
1.7
July 30
1.7
July 24
1.7
July 31
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0105 manat (0.5 percent).
The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9946 manat (down 1.9 percent).
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
July 20
1.9452
July 27
1.9898
July 21
1.9428
July 28
1.9945
July 22
1.9615
July 29
1.9939
July 23
1.9687
July 30
2.0003
July 24
1.9716
July 31
-
Average weekly
1.9576
Average weekly
1.9946
The official rate of the manat against the ruble grew by 0.0003 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0236 manat (up less than 0.1 percent).
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
July 20
0.0236
July 27
0.0237
July 21
0.0238
July 28
0.0238
July 22
0.024
July 29
0.0234
July 23
0.0239
July 30
0.0234
July 24
0.0238
July 31
-
Average weekly
0.0238
Average weekly
0.0236
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira rose by 0.0045 manat.
The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2461 manat (decline by less than 0.01 percent).
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
July 20
0.2479
July 27
0.2483
July 21
0.2479
July 28
0.2471
July 22
0.2488
July 29
0.2451
July 23
0.2482
July 30
0.2438
July 24
0.2485
July 31
-
Average weekly
0.2482
Average weekly
0.2461
