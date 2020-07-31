TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market (July 24-31)

31 July 2020 [17:37] - TODAY.AZ
By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

July 20

1.7

July 27

1.7

July 21

1.7

July 28

1.7

July 22

1.7

July 29

1.7

July 23

1.7

July 30

1.7

July 24

1.7

July 31

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0105 manat (0.5 percent).

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9946 manat (down 1.9 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

July 20

1.9452

July 27

1.9898

July 21

1.9428

July 28

1.9945

July 22

1.9615

July 29

1.9939

July 23

1.9687

July 30

2.0003

July 24

1.9716

July 31

-

Average weekly

1.9576

Average weekly

1.9946

The official rate of the manat against the ruble grew by 0.0003 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0236 manat (up less than 0.1 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

July 20

0.0236

July 27

0.0237

July 21

0.0238

July 28

0.0238

July 22

0.024

July 29

0.0234

July 23

0.0239

July 30

0.0234

July 24

0.0238

July 31

-

Average weekly

0.0238

Average weekly

0.0236

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira rose by 0.0045 manat.

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2461 manat (decline by less than 0.01 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

July 20

0.2479

July 27

0.2483

July 21

0.2479

July 28

0.2471

July 22

0.2488

July 29

0.2451

July 23

0.2482

July 30

0.2438

July 24

0.2485

July 31

-

Average weekly

0.2482

Average weekly

0.2461

