AzerGold constructs new water supply line

Azerbaijan’s mining company AzerGold has constructed a water supply line to Shadag village in the country’s Dashkasan region, the company’s press service reported on July 30.

The step aims to improve water supply to villages located in the immediate vicinity of Chovdar field that has an estimated 51.5 tons gold reserves.

The company organized a thorough study of the composition of water samples from a spring close to the village in a laboratory. After confirming the compliance of the water samples with the existing standards, it was decided to construct a new water line and a spring.

In order to collect water from the spring, a special storage with a capacity of 15 cubic meters was built, and a water line of 2,000 meters long was constructed. The commissioning of the new spring made a significant contribution to solving water problems in the village.

It should be noted that with this project, the company supports one of the 17 main UN sustainable development goals, namely the goal to provide equal access to water, and contributing to the global activities carried out in this direction.

The projects also serves to ensure the care of the local population living in close proximity to the operational sites of the company.

Last April, AzerGold laid a water line in Gushchu village of Dashkasan region.




