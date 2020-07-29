Prices for gold, platinum in Azerbaijan increase

By Trend





The price of gold grew in Azerbaijan on July 29 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold went up by 12.104 manat or $7.12 (0.37 percent) and amounted to 3,319.182 manat ($1,952.46) per ounce.

The price of silver shrank by 0.8748 manat or 51 cents (2.1 percent) and amounted to 41.2131 manat ($24.24) per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 1.2155 manat or 71 cents (0.08 percent) and amounted to 1,592.05 manat ($936.5) per ounce.

The price of palladium slipped by 2.3375 manat or $1.37 (0.1 percent) and amounted to 3,862.332 manat ($2,271.96).

In monthly terms, the price of gold soared by 303.2855 manat or $178.4 (10.1 percent) per ounce, silver went up by 10.7694 manat or $6.33 (35.4 percent) per ounce, platinum spiked by 207.587 manat or $122.11 (15 percent) per ounce, and palladium surged by 641.1125 manat or $377.12 (19.9 percent).

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

Precious markets July 29, 2020 July 28, 2020 June 29, 2020 Change in a day Change in a day, % Change in a month Change in a month, % Gold XAU 3,319.182 3,307.078 3,015.894 +12.104 +0.37 +303.2885 -2.3375 Silver XAG 41.2131 42.0879 30.4437 -0.8748 -2.1 +10.7694 -0.1 Platinum XPT 1,592.05 1,590.835 1,384.463 +1.2155 +0.08 +207.587 +641.1125 Palladium XPD 3,862.332 3,864.6695 3,221.2195 -2.3375 -0.1 +15 +19.9







The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on July 29)