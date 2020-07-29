Azercosmos signs co-op agreement with Prime African Media Systems

By Trend





Azerbaijani Azercosmos OJSC satellite operator has signed a cooperation agreement with Prime African Media Systems company, which operates in the field of telecommunications, providing satellite solutions and telecommunications services, Trend reports citing Azercosmos.

Under the agreement, Prime African Media Systems will broadcast ATN TV in the West African region using the capabilities of the Azerspace-2 satellite.

With the infrastructure capabilities of Prime African Media Systems, we will provide innovative satellite solutions for complex geographic locations in the African region," said Mark Guthrie, Commercial Director of Azercosmos.

"This is a great opportunity for us to project and present African stories from an African perspective. The opportunities for us are endless to educate, uplift and empower African generations with this satellite solution from Azercosmos," said Victory Khan, Chief Technology Officer of Prime African Media Systems.