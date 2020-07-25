TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (July 17-24)

25 July 2020 [17:29] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan surged by 131.393 manat or $77.29 (4.2 percent).

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,141.219 manat ($1,847.78), which is 3 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

July 13

3,015.018

July 20

3,075.4105

July 14

3,032.868

July 21

3,090.3025

July 15

3,051.5255

July 22

3,156.424

July 16

3,080.0175

July 23

3,177.1555

July 17

3,062.5925

July 24

3,206.8035

Average weekly

3,048.4043

Price

3,141.219

Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 5.5633 manat or $3.27 (16.9 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 36.4388 manat ($21.43), which is 19.2 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

July 13

30.6237

July 20

32.8423

July 14

30.9817

July 21

34.386

July 15

31.1109

July 22

37.9967

July 16

31.9701

July 23

38.5636

July 17

31.6464

July 24

38.4056

Average weekly

30.5806

Price

36.4388

Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan soared by 110.2195 manat or $64.83 (7.7 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,491.8452 manat ($877.56), which is 6.9 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

July 13

1,383.664

July 20

1,429.6065

July 14

1,402.1175

July 21

1,436.2195

July 15

1,431.179

July 22

1,494.8695

July 16

1,452.8625

July 23

1,558.7045

July 17

1,418.752

July 24

1,539.826

Average weekly

1,395.602

Price

1,491.8452

Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan spiked by 197.0725 manat or $115.92 (5.7 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,569.9779 manat ($2,099.99), which is 8.6 percent more compared to the week before.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

July 13

3,259.138

July 20

3,436.873

July 14

3,288.7945

July 21

3,488.706

July 15

3,288.7945

July 22

3,644.706

July 16

3,290.1545

July 23

3,645.429

July 17

3,307.027

July 24

3,633.9455

Average weekly

3,286.7817

Price

3,569.9779

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on July 25)

