Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (July 17-24)

By Trend
Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan surged by 131.393 manat or $77.29 (4.2 percent).
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,141.219 manat ($1,847.78), which is 3 percent more compared to the week before.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
July 13
3,015.018
July 20
3,075.4105
July 14
3,032.868
July 21
3,090.3025
July 15
3,051.5255
July 22
3,156.424
July 16
3,080.0175
July 23
3,177.1555
July 17
3,062.5925
July 24
3,206.8035
Average weekly
3,048.4043
Price
3,141.219
Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 5.5633 manat or $3.27 (16.9 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 36.4388 manat ($21.43), which is 19.2 percent more compared to the week before.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
July 13
30.6237
July 20
32.8423
July 14
30.9817
July 21
34.386
July 15
31.1109
July 22
37.9967
July 16
31.9701
July 23
38.5636
July 17
31.6464
July 24
38.4056
Average weekly
30.5806
Price
36.4388
Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan soared by 110.2195 manat or $64.83 (7.7 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,491.8452 manat ($877.56), which is 6.9 percent more compared to the week before.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
July 13
1,383.664
July 20
1,429.6065
July 14
1,402.1175
July 21
1,436.2195
July 15
1,431.179
July 22
1,494.8695
July 16
1,452.8625
July 23
1,558.7045
July 17
1,418.752
July 24
1,539.826
Average weekly
1,395.602
Price
1,491.8452
Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan spiked by 197.0725 manat or $115.92 (5.7 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 3,569.9779 manat ($2,099.99), which is 8.6 percent more compared to the week before.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
July 13
3,259.138
July 20
3,436.873
July 14
3,288.7945
July 21
3,488.706
July 15
3,288.7945
July 22
3,644.706
July 16
3,290.1545
July 23
3,645.429
July 17
3,307.027
July 24
3,633.9455
Average weekly
3,286.7817
Price
3,569.9779
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on July 25)