Azerbaijan boosts gas supplies to Turkey in 2019

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s share in the total volume of gas supplies to Turkey in 2019 amounted to 21.2 percent, local media reported on July 23, with reference to Turkish Energy Markey Regulation Authority.

According to the statement, volume of gas supplied by Azerbaijan to Turkey amounted to 9.5 billion cubic meters.

It should be noted that the total volume of gas imported to Turkey amounts to 45.2 billion cubic meters.

Thus, the share of Azerbaijani gas in the total volume of gas exports to Turkey in 2019 increased by 6.23 percent points from 2018, and by 7.37 percent points from 2009.

Moreover, Azerbaijan ranks second after Russia in terms of gas supplies to Turkey in 2019.

Additionally, in total, Azerbaijan supplied 63.2 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey during the period of 2009-2019.

As reported earlier, Azerbaijan supplies gas to Turkey only from Shah Deniz field. The supplies have been made since July 2007.

Earlier it was reported that during the first six months of 2020, Azerbaijan’s gas exports amounted to 6.5 billion cubic meters, which is by 16.9 percent more than in the same period last year.

In January-June this year, 5.2 cubic meters of gas were exported to Turkey, which is 24.5 percent more than in the same period of 2019.

It should be noted that 1.9 billion cubic meters of gas were transported to Turkey via TANAP during the reporting period.