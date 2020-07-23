54,137 unemployed citizens provided with jobs in 2020

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection provided 54,137 unemployed and job seekers with suitable jobs in the first six months of 2020, the ministry’s press service reported on July 23.

During the reporting period, work has been done to involve 12,000 people, mostly from vulnerable groups, in the self-employment program. Out of these 12,000 people, 3,500 are already involved in the self-employment program.

The number of paid public works reached 90,000. Some 38,400 people are involved in vocational training and career guidance.

Moreover, 1,150 people were provided with jobs at labor fairs in 16 regions and cities across the country.

Furthermore, the registration of vacancies in the subsystem Employment continued in the first six months of the year and 45,600 vacancies were registered in the subsystem.