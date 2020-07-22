Azerbaijan resumes passenger car production

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has resumed passenger car production after suspension of production line in April-May due to COVID-19, local media reported with reference to State Statistics Committee on July 20.

In January- June 2020, 873 cars were produced in the country, which is by 21.5 percent or 239 units less than in the same period last year. Production of passenger cars in Azerbaijan resumed in June.

Moreover, 105 tractors were produced in Azerbaijan during the reporting period, which is by 85 percent less compared to the same period last year.

Additionally, in January- March current year, the country produced 672 units of cars, which is by 2.4 percent more in annual terms.