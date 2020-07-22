Azerbaijan looks to increase trade between Turkic Council countries

By Trend





A representative of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan (NCEOA) will be appointed Chairman of the Turkic Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TTCI), Spokesperson for the confederation Ilhama Abdullayeva told Trend.

"Last year, the Turkic Chamber of Commerce and Industry was established. In the second half of 2020, a representative of the confederation will be appointed chairman of the chamber, in connection with which we plan to organize numerous business missions and international forums with participation of observer countries such as Hungary and Turkmenistan," she said.

Abdullayeva said that in the framework of cooperation between the NCEOA and the Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (ICCIA), it’s planned to create a digital trade platform for members of the TTCI.

She said the NCEOA has been member of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (CCTS-Turkic Council) for many years.

"To eliminate bureaucratic and communication barriers between small and medium-sized businesses in the member states of this organization, an electronic Turkic business portal was created last year," she said. "This platform allows for quick communication between small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) without intermediaries, and is very effective for collecting information about the trading potential of participants, and operations between various business entities, within a single web portal."

Abdullayeva also noted that the simplification of communication between entrepreneurs and the centralized receipt of the proper information will significantly increase the speed and volume of trade between the countries of the Turkic Council.

The National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers') Organizations of Azerbaijan was established on March 5, 1999 in Baku and passed the official state registration.

The NCEOA unites over 1000 business entities, including 35 associations and unions of socio-economic profile.