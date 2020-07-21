Trade turnover with Moldova exceeds $5.2 million in 2020

By Ayya Lmahamad

The volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Moldova exceeded $5.2 million in January-June this year , local media reported with the reference to State Statistics Committee of Moldova on July 21.

Thus, Azerbaijan exported to Moldova products worth over $3.3 million. Moreover, the value of products imported by Azerbaijan from Moldova for six months exceeded $1.9 million.

Earlier it was reported that in January- May 2020, legal entities and individuals in Azerbaijan carried out trade operations with partners across 166 countries. Products were exported to 98 countries and imported from 155 countries.

Additionally, Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover resulted in a surplus of $1.5 billion in January-May 2020, although, foreign trade turnover decreased by 30.1 percent in actual prices and by 19 percent in real terms, including imports by 42.7 percent and exports by 2.2 percent compared to the same period last year.