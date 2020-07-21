SOCAR Methanol increases production by 33.2 pct in 2020

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The volume of methanol produced by SOCAR Methanol LLC in firtst half of 2020 is by 33.2 percent more than in the same period last year, local media reported with the reference to State Statistics Committee on July 20.

According to the statement, during the reporting period, the company produced 243,800 tons of methanol.

Moreover, as of July 1, the company’s warehouse has 30,900 tons of finished products.

It should be noted that in 2019, the company produced 383,000 tons of methanol.

The only Methanol plant in the Caucasus is located in the Garadagh district of Baku and has been operational since 2013. It is the first gas-chemical production facility in the country.

In November 2016, SOCAR Methanol LLC, a SOCAR subsidiary, took over the management of the plant. Since October 2018, it has been incorporated into SOCAR's structure and is currently operating as the SOCAR Methanol Plant.

The factory has an annual production capacity of 650,000-700,000 tons.

The 99.99 percent methyl alcohol, is considered an A-class product and is the purest methanol in the world. The quality of internationally standardized and certified methanol is regularly monitored by the plant’s own laboratory and internationally recognized inspection bodies The plant has storage of over 48,000 metric tons of ready-made products to ensure timely delivery and high-quality customer service.