TODAY.AZ / Business

Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan

20 July 2020 [14:43] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The price of gold increased in Azerbaijan on July 20 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 17.765 manat or 0.58 percent and reached 3,075.4105 manat per ounce.

The price of silver rose by 1.3 percent, amounting to 32.8423 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum grew by 20.893 manat or 1.4 percent, having reached 1,429.607 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium rose by 77.554 manat or 2.3 percent and equaled to 3,436.873 manat.

During the month, the price of gold grew by 139.196 or 4.7 percent per ounce, the price of silver rose by 3.2445 manat or 11 percent per ounce, the price of platinum increased by 48.246 manat or 3.5 percent per ounce, and the price of palladium grew by 181.152 manat or 5.6 percent per ounce.

Date

Gold

(XAU)

Silver

(XAG)

Platinum

(XPT)

Palladium

(XPD)

July 20, 2020

3,075.4105

32.8423

1,429.607

3,436.873

July 19, 2020

3,057.6455

32.4258

1,408.714

3,359.319

June 20, 2020

2,936.2145

29.5978

1,381.361

3,255.721

Daily difference

in manat

17.765

0.4165

20.893

77.554

In percent

0.58

1.3

1.48

2.3

Monthly difference

in manat

139.196

3.2445

48.246

181.152

in percent

4.7

11

3.5

5.6


Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.


URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/195616.html

Print version

Views: 203

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also