Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The price of gold increased in Azerbaijan on July 20 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 17.765 manat or 0.58 percent and reached 3,075.4105 manat per ounce.

The price of silver rose by 1.3 percent, amounting to 32.8423 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum grew by 20.893 manat or 1.4 percent, having reached 1,429.607 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium rose by 77.554 manat or 2.3 percent and equaled to 3,436.873 manat.

During the month, the price of gold grew by 139.196 or 4.7 percent per ounce, the price of silver rose by 3.2445 manat or 11 percent per ounce, the price of platinum increased by 48.246 manat or 3.5 percent per ounce, and the price of palladium grew by 181.152 manat or 5.6 percent per ounce.

Date Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) July 20, 2020 3,075.4105 32.8423 1,429.607 3,436.873 July 19, 2020 3,057.6455 32.4258 1,408.714 3,359.319 June 20, 2020 2,936.2145 29.5978 1,381.361 3,255.721 Daily difference in manat 17.765 0.4165 20.893 77.554 In percent 0.58 1.3 1.48 2.3 Monthly difference in manat 139.196 3.2445 48.246 181.152 in percent 4.7 11 3.5 5.6





Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.