Trade turnover with Ukraine exceeds $443m in 2020

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

In January-June the volume of import and export operations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine exceeded $443 million, local media reported with reference to State Statistics Committee of Ukraine on July 18.

According to the statement, Azerbaijan exported goods worth $230.4 million for the first six months of this year to Ukraine.

Moreover, the cost of goods imported by Azerbaijan from Ukraine amounted to $213 million.

It should be noted that, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Ukraine reached $808 million in 2019.

Earlier, it was reported that during the reporting period, Azerbaijan exported oil and petroleum products to Ukraine for total of $170.8 million. In the first half of the year, Azerbaijan increased export of oil and petroleum products to 773,515 tons, which is by 2.4 times or 453,817 tons more than in the same period in 2019.

Ukraine is Azerbaijan’s second largest trade partner in the post-Soviet space after Russia.