ADY Container: Azerbaijan sees growth in rail freight transportation

By Trend

As many as 25,421 containers (35,488 TEU) of the Azerbaijani ADY Container company were transported by the local railroads in the first half of 2020, a source in the company told Trend.

According to the source, over the reporting period, railway cargo transportation showed growth by 21 percent (with TEU up to 24 percent) compared to the same period in 2019.

"In the first half of 2019, railway cargo transportation made up only 20,927 containers (28,705 TEU)," the source said.

ADY Container LLC has begun expanding cooperation, mainly with countries in the Far East region - China, Japan, South Korea, as well as with Ukraine, Turkey, Russia, Iran and India, in order to increase the volume of cargo transportation along the international East West Transport Corridor, North-South Transport Corridor and Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

ADY Container LLC is engaged in storage, maintenance and transportation of containers in accordance with international standards.