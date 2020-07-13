600,000 citizens receive lump sum payment in April-May

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Some 600,000 Azerbaijani citizens received benefits in the amount of AZN 190 ($111.7) over COVID-19 in the period between April and May, in the line with President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population reported in its official website.

Moreover, over AZN 280 million ($164.7m) were allocated for lump sum payments to 290,000 people in 16 cities and regions (Baku, Jalilabad, Ganja, Lankaran, Masalli, Sumgait, Yevlakh, Absheron, Goranboy, Goygol, Mingachevir, Barda, Khachmaz, Samukh, Siyazan, Sheki) in connection with continuation of special quarantine regime in cities and regions, the ministry said.

Persons whose actual address of residence they provided when submitting the online application for payment for April-May belong to cities and regions currently under special quarantine regimes, as well as individuals registered in those 16 regions and cities, have already received this lump-sum payment.

It should be noted that the lump-sum payments are provided in accordance with the relevant decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, to people who are unemployed or have lost their jobs due to the spread of coronavirus pandemic.