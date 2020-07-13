Number of employees, nominal monthly salaries up in 2020

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

In 2020, the number of employees in the country’s economy increased by 5.7 percent and nominal monthly salary by 24.9 compared to the same period last year, State Statistics Committee has reported.

According to the statement, the number of employees increased by 91,000 people or 5.7 percent, and amounted to 1.7 million people.

In January-May 2020, the average monthly nominal salary of employees in the country's economy increased by 24.9 percent compared to the same period last year and amounted to AZN 728.9 ($428.7).

Out of these 1.7 million employed people, 930,000 people work in the public sector and 751,700 in the private sector.

Education field accounted to 19.8 percent of employees; transport repair for 12.8 percent; health and social security 8 percent; construction 7.8 percent; public administration and defense 6.7 percent; transport and storage 4.5 percent; professional, scientific and technical activities 3.4 percent; agriculture, forestry and fisheries 3.4 percent; financial and insurance activities 1.7 percent and in economic field 14 percent of employees.

It should be noted that, average monthly nominal salary was higher in mining, financial and insurance activities, professional, scientific-technical activities, information and communication, as well as in transport and storage.