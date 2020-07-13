Currency rates for July 13

|
By Trend
The official exchange rate of the US dollar and euro against Azerbaijani manat was set at 1.7 manat and 1.9248 manat respectively for July 13.
Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies, according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
Currencies
July 13, 2020
Daily difference
Monthly difference
Annual difference
1 US dollar
1 USD
1.7
0
0
0
1 euro
1 EUR
1.9248
0.0085
0.0042
0.0086
1 Australian dollar
1 AUD
1.1852
0.0060
0.4691
0.2382
1 Argentine peso
1 ARS
0.024
0
-0.3178
0.1973
100 Belarus rubles
1 BYN
0.701
0
0.2382
0.3184
1 Brazil real
1 BRL
0.3192
0.0011
0.22
0.0267
1 UAE dirham
1 AED
0.4628
0
0.3217
-0.1079
1 South African rand
1 ZAR
0.1015
0.0008
0.0296
-0.1752
100 South Korean won
100 KRW
0.1416
0.0721
-0.0743
-0.0432
1 Czech koruna
1 CZK
0.0722
0.0004
-0.1678
-0.355
1 Chilean peso
100 CLP
0.2134
-0.0023
-0.0442
0.0411
1 Chinese yuan
1 CNY
0.2429
0.0002
-0.3169
0.5302
1 Danish krone
1 DKK
0.2585
0.0012
0.0392
-1.9128
1 Georgian lari
1 GEL
0.555
0.0008
0.5326
0.0105
1 Hong Kong dollar
1 HKD
0.2193
0
-1.9182
2.1469
1 Indian rupee
1 INR
0.0226
0
0.0106
-0.1697
1 British pound
1 GBP
2.1509
0.0114
2.1469
-1.7143
100 Indonesian rupiah
100 IDR
0.0118
0
-0.1705
-0.2936
100 Iranian rials
100 IRR
0.004
0
-1.7956
0.5046
1 Swedish krona
1 SEK
0.1853
0.0017
-0.3051
-5.0962
1 Swiss franc
1 CHF
1.8086
0.0033
0.5598
1.2486
1 Israeli shekel
1 ILS
0.4922
-0.0002
-5.0371
5.5033
1 Canadian dollar
1 CAD
1.253
0.0037
1.2488
-0.1081
1 Kuwaiti dinar
1 KWD
5.5276
0.0031
5.5048
-0.3919
1 Kazakh tenge
1 KZT
0.0041
0
-0.1074
0.0232
1 Kyrgyz som
1 KGS
0.0216
-0.0001
-0.3773
0.3032
100 Lebanese pounds
100 LBP
0.1124
0.0004
0.0375
-0.0266
1 Malaysian ringgit
1 MYR
0.3988
0.0005
0.2998
-0.0999
1 Mexican peso
1 MXP
0.0757
0.0010
-0.0293
0.0864
1 Moldovan leu
1 MDL
0.0996
0.0004
-0.0769
-0.2684
1 Egyptian pound
1 EGP
0.1063
0
0.0896
-0.0103
1 Norwegian krone
1 NOK
0.1806
0.0018
-0.2492
-0.821
100 Uzbek soums
100 UZS
0.0167
0
-0.0075
-0.0103
1 Polish zloty
1 PLN
0.4311
0.0027
0.4069
-0.821
1 Russian ruble
1 RUB
0.024
0
-0.0002
0.3497
1 Singapore dollar
1 SGD
1.2244
0.0048
0.0029
-1.1293
1 Saudi riyal
1 SAR
0.4532
0
0.0002
0.1543
1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of IMF)
1 SDR
2.3463
-0.0009
-0.0017
2.0474
1 Turkish lira
|
URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/195359.html
Print version
Views: 19
Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.
See Also
Most Popular