Azerbaijan boosts electricity production in June

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan increased the country’s electricity production by 14.1 million kWh to 2.1 billion kWh in June, Energy Ministry’s press service reported on July 10.

According to the operational data on electricity for January- June 2020, in June, the country’s electricity export amounted to 98.8 million kWh, with an increase by 61.5 million kWh, while import amounted to 9.3 million kWh, with a decrease by 9.9 million kWh.

Furthermore, for the period of January-June current year, electricity production in the country increased by 65.2 million kWh compared to the same period last year and amounted to 12.9 billion kWh.

During the reporting period, electricity production at thermal power plants increased by 27.8 million kWh to 12.1 billion kWh, at hydroelectric power plants decreased by 199.9 million kWh to 680.3 million kWh, and at other sources decreased by 0.4 million kWh to 185.9 million kWh, compared to the same period last year.

Likewise, wind power plants produced 54.8 million kWh of electricity, solar power plants 23.0 million kWh, and a solid waste incineration plant 108.1 million kWh.

Electric power generation in the reporting period amounted to 11.5 billion kWh at JSC "Azerenergy" (including 11.0 billion kWh at thermal power plants, and 568.47 million kWh at hydroelectric power plants), 195.4 million kWh at the State Energy Service of Nakhchivan Autonomous Region (including 75.8 million kWh at thermal power plants, 99.8 million kWh at hydroelectric power plants, and 19.8 million kWh at solar power plants), as well as 1.1 billion kWh at independent power plants.

Additionally, during the period of January-June, export of electricity amounted to 621.1 million kWh, with a decrease by 52.2 million kWh, and import reached 71.5 million kWh, with a decrease by 8.8 million kWh, compared to the same period in 2019.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan ranks second in the world in terms of the accessibility of electricity, according to report of Davos World Economic Forum.