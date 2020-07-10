Tourism Training and Certification Center initiated in Azerbaijan

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Tourism Training and Certification Center has been established at the joint initiative and organization of the State Tourism Agency and Azerbaijan Tourism Board.

The Center, which operates under the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau, aims at promoting tourism, providing the high-level of services and special trainings.

The program of the Tourism Training and Certification Center initially included courses in four tourism areas, including Hospitality, Food and Beverage, Cleaning and Cooking.

The areas were identified based on a survey conducted among the representatives of the tourism industry in six major tourism regions in August-October last year.

The trainings are intended for the participation of specialists currently working in the relevant field in the tourism sector and having at least 6 months of experience in that field.

The courses will be conducted by professionals with extensive experience in the field of tourism, taking into account the experience and level of professionalism.

The courses will be organized twice a week in an online format, taking into account coronavirus pandemic.

Specialists participating in the training will be provided with certificates.

The project's main partners include State Agency on Vocational Education, German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), JW Marriot Absheron and Absheron Hotel Group.