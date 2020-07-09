SOCAR receives highest award in Turkey

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Subsidiary company of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan, SOCAR Turkey, has became the leader among chemical exporters of Turkey in 2019.

The company has received an award from Istanbul Chemicals and Chemical Products Exporters' Association in a ceremony held in an online format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SOCAR Turkey became the leader in the overall list, while SOCAR Da??t?m ranked first in the category of "mineral fuels" and STAR refinery ranked second in the same category.

Deputy Head of Refining and Petrochemicals at SOCAR Turkey R?za Bozoklar stated that exports of Petkim, STAR and SOCAR distribution subsidiaries accounted to over $3 billion in 2019. The company continues this process without interruption despite the COVID-19 pandemic that has affected the world.

Bozoklar said that this award symbolizes cooperation between the two brotherly countries Azerbaijan and Turkey.

“Our biggest goal is to keep this contribution in the coming years. On this occasion, I would like to express my gratitude to our Ministry of Trade and the leadership of the Association, which rewarded the success of our companies during the pandemic," he added.

SOCAR Turkey Enerji A.S. (SOCAR Turkey), a subsidiary of SOCAR (State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic) which is one of the most deep-rooted global oil and natural gas companies, initiated its business operations in Turkey upon acquisition of 51 percent of the shares of Petkim from the Privatization Administration in 2008.