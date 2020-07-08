Baku, Kyiv mull bilateral infrastructure cooperation

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan Ambassador Elmira Akhundova and Ukraine’s Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Krikliy have discussed infrastructure projects and prospects for further cooperation between two countries in different areas during the meeting held in Kyiv on July 7, the Ukrainian media reported.

During the meeting, Krikliy emphasized that Ukraine highly values friendly relation with Azerbaijan and is interested in developing mutually beneficial cooperation, in particular in trade and transport.

He positively assessed the results of the 12th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Azerbaijani-Ukrainian Commission on Economic Cooperation, held on January 30-31, 2020 in Kyiv.

Furthermore, he noted that the ministry, on the basis of implementation of agreements reached in the course of commission, has submitted a number of infrastructure projects in the field of transport, for Azerbaijan’s consideration to implement them at the expense of the state target credit of Azerbaijan.

The minister emphasized that Ukraine is expecting a positive decision from the Azerbaijani side and in case of which is ready to provide all the necessary additional information about these projects.

Additionally, Krikliy said that Ukraine is interested in increasing the number of permits, liberalization or free access to the market of road transport services and is ready to hold the next meeting of the joint commission on international road transport to discuss this issue.

The sides also discussed the possibility of restoring direct regular air service between the two countries.








