Price of gold grows in Azerbaijan on July 8

By Trend





The price of gold increased in Azerbaijan on July 8 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold went up by 18.6575 manat or $10.97 (0.62 percent) and amounted to 3,051.5255 manat ($1,795.01) per ounce.

The price of silver grew by 0.4 percent and amounted to 31.1109 manat ($18.3) per ounce.

The price of platinum rose by 29.0615 manat or $17.09 (0.6 percent) and amounted to 1,431.179 manat ($841.87) per ounce.

The price of palladium declined by 19.21 manat or $11.3 (1.3 percent) and amounted to 3,269.5845 manat ($1,923.28).

In monthly terms, the price of gold went up by 178.279 manat or $104.87 (6.2 percent) per ounce, silver rose by 1.1468 manat or 67 cents (3.8 percent) per ounce, platinum grew by 20.808 manat or $12.24 (1.5 percent) per ounce, while palladium fell by 65.11 manat or $38.3 (2 percent).

Precious markets July 8, 2020 July 7, 2020 June 8, 2020 Change in a day Change in a day, % Change in a month Change in a month, % Gold XAU 3,051.5255 3,032.868 2,873.2465 +18.6575 +0.62 +178.279 +6.2 Silver XAG 31.1109 30.9817 29.9641 +0.1292 +0.4 +1.1468 +3.8 Platinum XPT 1,431.179 1,402.118 1,421.515 +29.0615 +2.07 +20.808 +1.5 Palladium XPD 3,269.5845 3,288.7945 3,334.6945 -19.21 -0.6 -65.11 -2







Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on July 8)