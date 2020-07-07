Azerbaijan to develop strategy on small hydropower plants’ development

By Azernews





Azerbaijan will develop strategy for the development of small hydropower plants, taking into account the needs of power generation, water potential and water shortages in the country, Energy Minister said addressing a meeting held on July 7.

During the meeting, the final report of SNC-Lavalin Atkins company on the results of research on improvement of small hydropower plants in Azerbaijan and effective use of hydropower potential of rivers was presented.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Ministries of Energy, Environment and Natural Resources, Azernergy OJSC, SNC-Lavalin's Atkins, BP and the British Embassy in Azerbaijan.

Within the framework of studying the feasibility of building new hydroelectric power plants, taking into account the drought of recent years, “letter of intent” was signed between the Ministry of Energy and BP on October 19, 2019, and working group consisting of experts from relevant institutions was established.

Within the project, five small hydro plants and six selected sites for new power plants were visited and evaluated.

Representatives of SNC- Lavalin’s Atkins, Rodrigo Freire de Macedo and Matt Skidmore, presented an assessment of the efficiency of small hydropower plants in the country, as well as planned construction of plants in selected areas, technical and economic indicators, potential of mountain rivers and recommendations.

On his turn, Minister Shahbazov highly appreciated the importance of the two- year project and support of BP and other organizations in it, and noted that based on this report, will be developed strategy for small hydropower plants development.

BP Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, Gary Jones added that Azerbaijan has rich hydrocarbon reserves, nevertheless, the government's policy on the transition to energy deserves to be commended.








