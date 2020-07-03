Azerbaijan, Indonesia to sign memorandum of agreement on energy cooperation

By Azernews





By Akbar Mamamdov

Azerbaijan and Indonesia will sign the “Memorandum of Agreement on energy cooperation”, the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry reported on July 3.

The agreement was discussed during the video conference held between Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Indonesian Ambassador Husnan Bey Fanani, who has completed his diplomatic mission.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects of energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Indonesia.

It was noted during the meeting that the Memorandum of Understanding on energy cooperation between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources of the Republic of Indonesia is likely to be signed during the Indonesian minister’s visit to Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, the sides discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company (SOCAR) and Indonesian state-owned oil and gas company Pertamina on investment and development of oil and gas fields.

It should be noted that SOCAR has been exporting crude oil to Indonesia since 2007. During 2007-2019, SOCAR supplied a total of 25.1 million tons of crude oil to Indonesia.

At the meeting, Shahbazov commended the activity of Husnan Bey Fanani, which contributed to the strengthening of friendly relations between the two countries, including the development of energy cooperation and wished him success in his future activities.







