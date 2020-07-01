Poland, Azerbaijan can cooperate in wind, biofuels or solar energy: ministry

By Trend





Wind energy, biofuels or solar energy could be the potential spheres for cooperation between Poland and Azerbaijan, Press Office Director at Poland’s Foreign Ministry Andrzej F?fara told Trend.

"Poland has a strong potential for cooperation in the sphere of renewables and green technologies as well. Poland is successfully diversifying the supply of fossil fuels and share of renewable energy resources in our energy-mix is steadily growing Many of our companies have developed various interesting technologies which may be of interest to many companies and institutions in Azerbaijan," he said.

F?fara said Poland sees the potential for cooperation in the field of energy between the two countries.

"However it is up to the companies to develop such cooperation on the basis of its economic merits. We support further development of the Southern Gas Corridor which is already becoming an important connection between Azerbaijan and the EU and stimulating such cooperation. We try to diversify energy supplies to our country. The LNG terminal in ?winouj?cie and the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline are key infrastructure projects that strengthen our economy and the energy security," he added.

Earlier, Head of the Environmental Policy Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Rasim Sattarzade told Trend that the generation of wind and solar energy in the country will gradually increase in volumes.

"For Azerbaijan, oil and gas remain the main source of electricity production. However, in accordance with plans, half of the country's total energy consumption should be generated by renewable energy sources by 2050. Azerbaijan has the potential to draw up this indicator to 6 percent by 2025, and to 10 percent - by 2030," said Sattarzade.