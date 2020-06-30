Tanker with Azerbaijani oil bound to Belarus arrives in Odessa

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

A tanker with Azerbaijani oil bound to Belarus arrived at the port in Odessa, Ukraine, the Belarusian media reported on June 30.

The tanker of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) left the Georgian port of Supsa on June 26, and arrived to the port “Yuzhny” in Odessa on June 30.

The tanker with 85,000 tons of Azerbaijani oil arrived at the port Yuzhny on June 29 and is expected to be in Mozyr Refinery in Belarus on July 10-15, Belneftekhim’s press secretary Alexander Tishchenko has said.

Earlier, SOCAR delivered three batches of oil to Belarus in March with a total mass of about 250,000 tons and one batch of 85,000 tons in April.

According to the information, SOCAR may deliver up to 1 million tons of oil to Belarus in 2020.

Oil supplies from Azerbaijan to Belarus in the southern direction through Ukraine were resumed in March due to lack of imports from major Russian companies due to price discrepancies.